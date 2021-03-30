Lee George Wells, Jr., 72, of East Peoria, formerly of Germantown Hills, passed away at 6:59 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Eureka.
On December 31, 1948, he was born in Peoria to Lee George and Laurel (Wood) Wells, Sr. He married Crystal L. Anderson on June 21, 1969. She passed away on February 19, 2013.
Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer (Keith) Miller; son, Scott (Michelle) Wells; grandsons, Austin (Courtney) Miller, Zac (Katie) Miller, Joseph (Alexandra) Wells and Brenden Wells; granddaughter, Vivan Wells; great-grandsons, Bentley Miller, and James and Christopher Wells; sister-in-law, Sherry (Mike) Klute; brother-in-law, Scott (Tracy) Anderson; uncle Robert (Leona) Wells; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Linda Rowe and Laurie McNeish, and in-laws Bruce and Ruth Anderson.
Lee was an insulator for Local #17. He was a former member of S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A. Peoria and Bloomington Barber Shoppers. He enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks, boating, and spending time with family and friends.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Lee expressed that in lieu of flowers, please contribute to his great-grandson Bentley’s Go Fund Me to help with medical bills at https://gofund.me/41d2703b Bentley’s Journey, or to UW Kids Cancer Foundation, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807 and specify Research to Rhabdomyosarcoma. Bentley was recently diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS) and will be in treatment until May 2022.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
