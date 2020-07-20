Shelby Summer, of Washington, a mathematics major at McKendree University, has earned a $5,000 scholarship from Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society in recognition of her outstanding academic performance. This year the Society received more than 1,200 applications and will grant nearly $300,000 in endowed scholarships or awards to 96 members for undergraduate or graduate study.

Founded in 1923, Phi Eta Sigma is the nation's oldest and largest honor society for first-year college and university students in all disciplines. Its mission is to encourage and reward academic excellence. McKendree University's award-winning chapter was established in 2014.

McKendree University is a "College of Distinction" and recognized as a "Military Friendly School" by Victory Media. Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo.