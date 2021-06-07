Kaitlyn MacDonald, daughter of Randy and Kim (Koch) MacDonald of Washington, IL, and Brandon Maize, son of Bob and Debbie Maize of Franklin Park, IL, announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Washington Community High School and Augustana College (Secondary Education, English, History majors). She is employed by Georgetowne Middle School.
The groom-to-be is a graduate of Notre Dame College Prep and Augustana College (Psychology major). He is employed by ACM Care.
A wedding date has been set for November 26, 2021.
