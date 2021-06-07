MacDonald-Maize Engagement

Kaitlyn MacDonald, daughter of Randy and Kim (Koch) MacDonald of Washington, IL, and Brandon Maize, son of Bob and Debbie Maize of Franklin Park, IL, announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Washington Community High School and Augustana College (Secondary Education, English, History majors). She is employed by Georgetowne Middle School.

The groom-to-be is a graduate of Notre Dame College Prep and Augustana College (Psychology major). He is employed by ACM Care.

A wedding date has been set for November 26, 2021.