Lynam-Anderson Wedding

The marriage of Victoria Lynam and Evan Anderson, both of Kent, WA, took place Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the home of Brad and Robin Payment in Covington, WA. The outdoor ceremony was performed by Adam Wise, friend of the couple.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Stacy Lynam of Covington, WA and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ron and Nancy Donaldson of Metamora. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dave and Kate Anderson of Kent, WA.
The bride was attended by Maid of Honor Madeline Payment of Covington, WA. The bridegroom was served by Best Man Colton Kinston of Enumclaw, WA.
Harrison Lynam, brother of the bride, presented the rings from a pillow made by the bride’s great-grandmother and used in family weddings for over 60 years.
A buffet dinner at the Payment home followed the ceremony.
The bride has completed studies at Green River College in Auburn, WA prior to entering into nursing school later this year. The bridegroom is a graduate of Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA. He is employed by Cenveo in Kent, WA.
