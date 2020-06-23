Pasquini golden wedding anniversary

Daniel and Carolyn Pasquini, of rural Metamora, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated the sacrament of marriage the afternoon of June 13, 1970, at Saint Monica Catholic Church, East Peoria.
They are blessed to have three wonderful children, Dr. Reuben David Pasquini ( and his wife, Dr. Joanne Tong) of Lincoln Park/Chicago, Capt. Dominic Andrew (“Nic”) Pasquini (and his wife, Stephanie Carr) of Germantown Hills and Sonya Anastasia Pasquini, J.D. (and her husband, Shane Patrick Bundy) of Germantown Hills. Dan and Carolyn are also blessed to have six beloved grandchildren, Colton, Alexander (“Xander”), Kemper and Magdalene, all of Germantown Hills, and Boris and Veronica of Lincoln Park/Chicago.
Although the planned family celebration at the lakefront cabin in northern Michigan had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, Carolyn and Dan are no less grateful for and thank God for their abundant life, beautiful family and their 50 years of marriage.
