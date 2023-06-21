The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Goodfield, IL
McKenzie Walz is pursuing a Master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies.
Morton, IL
Anna Kieffer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Claire Kraft is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biocomputing.
Emmy Newman is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communication.
To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2023 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean's List.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
