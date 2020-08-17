The following local students have been appointed to the spring 2020 semester Dean’s List at Eureka College for their outstanding academic performance:
Jacob Baldwin, Danielle Brittain, Austin Davis, Kaleb Merritt, Matthew Olson, Emmalyn Paul, Dean Pulley, Annaliese Springer and Emily Sylvester, all of Eureka; Lauren Ausmus of Goodfield; Rori Dosemagen, Joshua Harper, Emery Shaheen and Mandy Shuda, all of Metamora; Kyle Cashdollar, Peter Jackson, Jacob Lamprecht, Adam Newell, Olivia Roach and Cody Wirth, all of Morton; Alexandra Baptiste, Brandon Bredeson, Cassandra Buzzell, Hayley Crum, Morgan Dempsey, Brendan Durr, Jackson Erbentraut, Scott Fitzgerald, Jordan Heinz, Hayley Heuermann, Caitlin Miller, Dalton Peifer and Samantha Whiting, all of Washington.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be full-time, in good standing and complete at least nine semester hours of graded coursework for the semester.
