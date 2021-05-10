4-H Federations in the four-county unit led 12 service projects and special events in the past year that helped fill a need in the community and provided opportunity for the teens to improve leadership skills. One of the projects was a sock-drive led by Mason County 4-H Federation. Nearly 800 pairs of socks were collected and donated to the Fulton-Mason Crisis Center. The Federation members planned logistics, coordinated with local businesses, marketed efforts to their peers, and monitored donations to foster generosity throughout the community.