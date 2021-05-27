The Morton Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) partnered with Morton Public Library to offer the May session of GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science). Participants explored the difference between Newtonian and non-Newtonian fluids. States of matter, specifically solids and liquids, characteristics were discussed. Newton's Law of viscosity, a constant state of stickiness no matter the amount of force applied, was investigated. Participants found oobleck, a mixture of cornstarch and water, to be a runny goo until they applied force to it, then it suddenly acted like a solid! They turn cream into butter and glue into slime. Messiness was experienced for the sake of exploring science!
The next GEMS session will be held on June 15 at the Morton Community Garden, 1020 E. Jackson St., from 4-5:30 p.m. Mike Johnson, Community Garden organizer, will present Let’s STEAM some vegetables. Participants will make observations using microscopes, participate in a scavenger hunt and learn about insects. All girls entering grades 4-7 are welcome, but must pre-register through the Morton Public Library at http://www.mortonlibrary.org.
Learn more about AAUW at https://morton-il.aauw.net/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.