The University of Iowa has announced that local students Jami Hagemann of Metamora (Degree: Master of Physician Assistant Studies; Major: Physician Assistant Studies; College: Carver College of Medicine) and Jaden Wadas of Eureka (Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: History; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences) have graduated after the completion of the 2020 fall semester.
Despite the many unprecedented challenges of the past year, University of Iowa students continued to excel and perhaps the best example of that commitment is the more than 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students who graduated at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
Since March, students at Iowa made sacrifices to maintain health and safety. Instruction for a majority of courses moved online, face masks and hand sanitizer became the norm, internships and study abroad programs were largely suspended, stages remained dark. In fact, most events were held virtually or removed from the calendar. Even the Homecoming parade was dubbed the "Stay-at-Homecoming" parade.
Through it all, however, these Hawkeyes persisted.
They gained invaluable communication skills by accessing Iowa's unmatched writing-related resources and made positive contributions to the community and state by focusing on teamwork and collaboration. Their hard work paid off as graduates landed prestigious academic placements and notable jobs at SpaceX and pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., Inc.
Coming together for the greater good -- that's the Hawkeye Way. As 2020 came to a close and our attention turned to 2021, we knew we could count on one thing: With this cohort of new graduates came a new dawn. As Hawkeyes entered the next stage of their lives, they left campus full of potential and promise.
About the University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is one of the nation's premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.
Iowa is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America's top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.
