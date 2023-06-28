The Peoria County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly member meeting Thursday, July 13, featuring the topic, “Understanding your DNA Test Results.” A screening of a three-part video series by the famed genealogy DNA expert, Diahan Southard of Your DNA Guide, will be featured and discussed.
This hybrid meeting will be hosted by Angie Sneeringer, PCGS Vice President, at the Peoria Public Library North Branch and streamed on Zoom for remote guests from 6-8 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. No registration is needed if attending in person.
For more information, contact Angie at pcgsvicepresident@gmail.com.
