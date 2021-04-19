The Labor Council of West Central Illinois will be sponsoring a very special memorial event honoring all who have died as a result of a workplace accident in the year since the council’s last meeting one year ago.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. on April 28, 2021, at the Worker’s Memorial Monument, 419 Fulton St. in Peoria. A brief memorial service will be held and OSHA Area Director Barry Salerno will be speaking.
The Labor Council of West Central Illinois invites the public to attend and bring names of those they wish to be remembered and the names of extended military family members who are serving the nation and in harm’s way.
For more information, contact Tom McLaughlin, Labor Council of West Central Illinois at 309/657-6379.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.