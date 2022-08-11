A total of 192 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2022 Summer Dean's List. The total includes 34 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 6 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Eureka
Chad E. Fiers
Mackinaw
Makenna K. Frank
Washington
Jennifer L. Baker
