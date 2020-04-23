April 21, 2020
Administrative Report:
- MHS Principal, Mrs. Ripka, reviewed plans that are underway for end-of-year events.
-#Be the Light—Fridays at 20:20 (8:20 p.m.) All Morton athletic fields will be lit to celebrate the Senior Class
-Senior Yard Signs—Week of April 27—donated by Kris Goergen of Country Financial and MCUSD.
-Honors Night—Virtual ceremony recorded with messages and awards. Released on MP-TV evening of May 4.
-Diploma Distribution—May 17, 11:00-4:00—outside BFPAC (weather permitting). Potters backdrop for photos. BFPAC stage set up for photos as well. (Entry coordinated)
-Prom—tentatively set for July 18 at Five Points (depending on public health situation).
-Commencement Ceremony—Saturday, July 25, 10:00 a.m.—based on public health situation. Ticketed event.
-There has been no decision yet on summer school and summer camps. May be re-scheduled to later in the summer.
-A Survey concerning remote learning will be sent to parents on April 27.
Discussion Item:
-2021—2022 School Year Calendar—will be brought to the Board at the May 5th meeting for approval.
-Student Handbook Revisions concerning the addition of e-cigarettes and vaping products to the section on prohibited smoking materials.
Action Items Approved:
-Re-Appointment of Administrators including a 3% salary increase
-Bids for Lettie Brown Parking and Lighting
-District Joining Central IL Educators Consortium for Employee Health Insurance
-7th and 8th Grade Math Textbooks—Reveal Math
-Re-Employment of Non-Tenure Professional Staff
