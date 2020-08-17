Patrons can now return materials to the Morton Public Library Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to the large volume of returns that the library receives and the need to quarantine all materials for the safety of staff and the community, the drive-up book return remains closed at this time. To return items, patrons should come to the front doors and follow the instructions on the signs.
For questions about returning library materials or more information about library services, visit www.mortonlibrary.org or call (309) 263-2200.
