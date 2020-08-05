Morton Public Library is excited to welcome patrons back into the building beginning August 5, 2020. Library hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays the library will provide Book Valet holds pick-up appointments (the library’s curbside service) and programming. The outside, drive-up book drop remains closed due to the volume of returns and the need to quarantine materials. Patrons can return materials inside the library during open hours.
All library visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a face covering inside the building. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one. All staff are also required to wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the library.
Modifications have been made to the library building and services in order to maintain the health and safety of the community, patrons and staff. The library will be subject to capacity limits, and staff will greet all patrons at our entrance. Seating, toys and games have been removed to help limit time spent in the building. No food or drink is allowed.
The entrance and exit have been separated in order to alleviate congestion and help with social distancing. Patrons will enter through the front vestibule and leave through one of the doors leading to Hannah’s Reading Garden.
A library card is required to sign on to the public computers and computer sessions are limited to one per day for one hour. Guest cards will be available for one-time computer users.
The following services and/or items will continue to be suspended until further notice: meeting and study room availability, notary services, library book sale, seating and tables for public use, play areas, newspapers, local history browsing and acceptance of book donations. Access to restrooms and water fountains will be limited.
“We want to make sure our reopening procedures and policies continue to follow the best recommendations from state and local health authorities to minimize the possibility of the spread of coronavirus,” says Library Director, Alissa Williams. “We believe the best way to do that is to move slowly and carefully towards reopening the building.”
More information about library services, programs and hours can be found at www.mortonlibrary.org or by calling (309) 263-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.