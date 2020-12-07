Help a person in need this holiday season. PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE) is encouraging residents, friends and visitors to make donations of non-perishable food items and personal care items for the Community Caring Cupboards at select businesses throughout the Morton from December 10-12.
Shop smart this holiday season by supporting local businesses on Saturday, December 12 for Red Bow Saturday. In-person shopping, curbside pick-up and on-line ordering are great ways to support the Village’s wonderful businesses.
More details can be found on Facebook PLaCE PumpkinLand Community Events, Instagram place.morton, and on the web at www.mortonmagnet.com.
For more information, email PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE) at pumpkinland.morton@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.