Georgetown Middle School and the Greater Peoria Chess Federation will be sponsoring the 42nd Annual Tazewell County Chess Tournament on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Marquette Heights. Tazewell County students in grades three through eight will compete at Georgetown Middle School. Tom Brown, Principal, has graciously offered to host the tournament. The school will be providing a concession stand. A menu and price list will be sent later with your confirmation.
Each grade level is a separate contest (with the exception of a third/fourth combination) with awards for the top 10 individuals at that grade level. Trophies will be awarded for the top three individuals and a medallion for each in fourth through 10th place at their grade level. Pupils must register at their own grade level. A maximum of 64 individuals for each grade level has been set with five rounds to be played. An adult is to supervise his or her own players. Schools do not need to have a chess club for students to participate, and individual entries are welcome.
Participants will follow the schedule listed as much as possible; however, participants will be notified when each round is beginning:
- 8:30 Participants arrive and check in
- 9:00 First round begins
- 9:45 Second round
- 10:30 Third round
- 11:30-12:00 Lunch (Pupils may bring a sack lunch and concessions will be available.)
- 12:00 Fourth round
- 12:45 Fifth round
- 1:30 Awards
Scheduled times may vary depending on length of time needed to finish some games.
Tournament games will all be played with standard Staunton pieces. Pupils may bring chess sets or table games for their use in the relaxation area. A few volunteers will be needed to serve as monitors on a full day or half day basis in the relaxation area.
In the past few years they have been able to accommodate all of the youngsters who wanted to participate and will accept the children for registration by name. If they do see a problem develop during registration at any grade level due to too many registrants, they will contact individual schools for revision.
A fee of $4 per entrant is to be sent with the registration and a check made payable to Georgetown Middle School.
Substitutes may be sent for registered players. They should report in with the name of the absent player and their own name. They might also be able to accept a few players on a standby basis for others that registered but cannot attend. They do not use Chess Federation rating and do not need a school rank.
Officers and members of the Greater Peoria Chess Federation have assisted in setting up the tournament and will serve as directors and officials. Their assistance is greatly appreciated.
If you have any questions or suggestions please feel free to call 266-6547 or e-mail at jcwebb@juno.com.
Please send the registration (including name, address, grade level, phone number, and school or home schooled) and fees by February 10, 2020. Confirmation, tournament rules, directions and a concessions menu will then be sent to you. Clubs may use the registration form as always.
