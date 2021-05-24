The Peoria Historical Society will offer guided walking tours in historic neighborhoods, Springdale Cemetery and other places of historical interest this summer and fall. Tours will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The June schedule is:
- June 4 – “Grand Glen Oak Avenue” with Beth Johnson. Meet at John C. Flanagan House Museum, 942 NE Glen Oak Ave.
- June 5 – “Springdale Cemetery’s Soldier Hill” with Corey Curtis. Meet at Springdale Cemetery office, 3014 N. Prospect Road.
- June 11 – “High Street and Moss Avenue” with Gary Ebeling. Meet at Converse Marketing, 1125 Main St.
- June 12 – “Randolph-Roanoke Historic District” with Connie Tomczyk. Meet at the park on the corner of Randolph and Hamilton.
- June 18 – “Springdale Cemetery Drive-Around, Part 1 with Bernie Drake. This tour is 2 hours. Meet at Springdale Cemetery office.
- June 19 – “Recalling the Theaters of Peoria” with John Leyland. Meet at Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe St.
- June 25 – “Lydia and Lucie” with Marilyn Leyland. Meet at Springdale Cemetery office.
- June 26 – “Springdale Cemetery Drive-Around, Part 2” with Linda Aylward. Meet at Springdale Cemetery office.
Tickets are $15 and are available at 309tix.com or by calling the Peoria Historical Society at 674-1921. Social distancing and masks are required.
