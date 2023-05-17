Book Buzz
Come learn about the hot new titles for summer and be the first to get the library's summer reading book guide on May 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Friday Friends
Join the library on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. in Hannah's Reading Garden every Friday for stories, songs, rhymes and fun. Ages 0-5, siblings welcome.
Library Closed
The library is closed for Memorial Day Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29.
Sea Monsters
Hear a tale about the legendary monsters under the sea and create your own underwater beast on May 30 from 10-10:45 a.m. Grades K-2. Registration required.
Ocean Motion Storytime
Join the library on May 31 from 10:30-11 a.m. for a storytime where reading Commotion in the Ocean by Giles Andreae will be followed by some mindful movement inspired by sea creatures. Ages 3-5. Registration required.
Showtime in the Garden: Fire Truck Visit
Enjoy your lunch in Hannah's Reading Garden starting at noon on June 1, and then explore a fire truck and talk to Morton Firefighters.
Morton History Walking Tour
Come explore downtown Morton and its history with this 60-minute walking tour on June 3 at 10 a.m. Local History Coordinator, Jodie Wise, will lead you down Jefferson and Main streets and discuss the historical sites from the past and present. Registration required.
Crafternoon: Hand Lettering
Learn the basics of modern calligraphy and hand lettering on June 7 at 1:30 p.m. Adults. Registration required.
June Book Club Meetings
Required Reading Book Club meets June 12 at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. and will discuss "Island of the Blue Dolphins" by Scott O'Dell.
Books & Bites will meet at Memorial Plaza (bring your own ice cream!) on May 20 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss "The Book of Eels" by Patrik Svensson . Pick up a copy of either book at the Checkout Desk.
To register for these programs and find out about more library programs and services, visit www.mortonlibrary.org or call (309) 263-2200.
