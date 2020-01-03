The Morton Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host its next meeting with a soup supper on January 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Community United Church of Christ, 200 North Main Street in Morton. The program will begin at 7 p.m. with a presentation by Stefanie Clarke, a pediatric nurse at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, who will speak on sexual assault.
In May, Clarke was awarded AAUW’s 2019 Laura Fuoss Memorial Grant. She is a graduate of Morton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Cedarville University with an emphasis on Pediatric and Emergency Medicine. Clarke is pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Maryville University in St. Louis.
Among other award and honors, Clarke received the 2017 Ron W. Lee Award from the Illinois Department of Public Health for Pediatric Clinical Excellence. “Stefanie is making a tremendous commitment to her calling, as well as her community and stands to have an even greater impact as she continues her education,” said Lynne Walters, the Grant Committee Chair. “Her passion and commitment (are) evident in her work. Morton AAUW is very pleased to offer this grant to Ms. Clarke.”
The Morton AAUW Grant was established in 1978 to assist women seeking a graduated degree or advanced certification in their field. AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. The Morton Branch will begin their 2019-20202 program year in September, with meetings on the second Tuesday each month through May. For more information about the grant or AAUW, call 266-7331.
The AAUW was founded in 1882 and is the oldest women’s organization in the United States. It advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Membership is open to any graduate with an associate or equivalent degree or higher. Monthly meetings are held September through May. Any qualified person interested in joining the AAUW is invited to attend.
