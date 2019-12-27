Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing awarded the following degrees during its December 2019 graduation ceremony: 28 Master of Science in Nursing, 75 Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and two Post Graduate certificates.

Area graduates include:

Post Graduate Certificate program students:

Morton: Cristin Rassi

MSN program students graduating with distinction:

East Peoria: Joshua Auer; Kyle Kiesewetter; Christopher Malin; Angela Wissel

Germantown Hills: Kelli Guth

Washington: Daniel Howell; Daniel Leman; Robert Leysaht

BSN students graduating Summa Cum Laude:

East Peoria: Carla Wallis, RN

Morton: Adam Stocksiek, RN

Washington: Santa Dentino, RN

BSN students graduating Magna Cum Laude:

Metamora: Tara Grieves

 

Other students receiving BSN degrees:

East Peoria: Bailey Burrell; Samantha Kovach; Ashley Leavitt; Brooke Shasteen; Amanda Westbay

Metamora: Makenna Hall

Morton: Alexa Racich; Jamie Schick; Kourtney Stahl

Tremont: Jenna Gingrich