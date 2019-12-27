Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing awarded the following degrees during its December 2019 graduation ceremony: 28 Master of Science in Nursing, 75 Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and two Post Graduate certificates.
Area graduates include:
Post Graduate Certificate program students:
Morton: Cristin Rassi
MSN program students graduating with distinction:
East Peoria: Joshua Auer; Kyle Kiesewetter; Christopher Malin; Angela Wissel
Germantown Hills: Kelli Guth
Washington: Daniel Howell; Daniel Leman; Robert Leysaht
BSN students graduating Summa Cum Laude:
East Peoria: Carla Wallis, RN
Morton: Adam Stocksiek, RN
Washington: Santa Dentino, RN
BSN students graduating Magna Cum Laude:
Metamora: Tara Grieves
Other students receiving BSN degrees:
East Peoria: Bailey Burrell; Samantha Kovach; Ashley Leavitt; Brooke Shasteen; Amanda Westbay
Metamora: Makenna Hall
Morton: Alexa Racich; Jamie Schick; Kourtney Stahl
Tremont: Jenna Gingrich
