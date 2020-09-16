Seniors, be sure to join in for a Senior Appreciation drive-thru for Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz on Thursday, September 17 from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at Brandon Wood Retirement Center, 730 W Jefferson in Morton. The first 500 seniors to drive through will receive a special theme cookie and goody bag. The Central Illinois Banjo Club will play for you as you drive by, so don’t miss out!
Drive-thru Directions
Entre the drive-thru from Jefferson St, turn on S Liberty Ave and proceed on David St to Brandon Wood. Exit on McArthur Ave to Jefferson St.
