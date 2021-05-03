The Morton Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) partnered with Morton Public Library to offer the April session of GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science). Girls, grades 4-7, learned about the parts of the microscope and how to use the microscope to observe slides of roots, stems and the leaves of a tulip. Participants calculated the total magnifications of their specimens.
The next GEMS session will be held on May 18 at the Morton Public Library from 4-5:30 p.m. Emily Schoenfelder, AAUW volunteer, will present “Butter & Ooblek & Slime, Oh My!”. Girls will explore the difference between Newtonian and non-Newtonian fluids. All girls, grades 4-7, are welcome, but must register through the Morton Public Library at http://www.mortonlibrary.org.
Learn more about AAUW at https://morton-il.aauw.net/.
