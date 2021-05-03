April GEMS

GEMS participants look through microscopes

 Submitted photo

The Morton Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) partnered with Morton Public Library to offer the April session of GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science).  Girls, grades 4-7, learned about the parts of the microscope and how to use the microscope to observe slides of roots, stems and the leaves of a tulip. Participants calculated the total magnifications of their specimens.

 

The next GEMS session will be held on May 18 at the Morton Public Library from 4-5:30 p.m. Emily Schoenfelder, AAUW volunteer, will present “Butter & Ooblek & Slime, Oh My!”. Girls will explore the difference between Newtonian and non-Newtonian fluids.   All girls, grades 4-7, are welcome, but must register through the Morton Public Library at http://www.mortonlibrary.org.

 

Learn more about AAUW at https://morton-il.aauw.net/.