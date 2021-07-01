Congratulations to Maria Victoria Feucht of Morton. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BSE from the school of Engineering and Computer Science, class of 2020.
She was one of more than 7,500 Baylor University graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the outdoor ceremonies May 6-8 that honored nearly 2,800 spring 2021 Baylor graduates, as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates, whose ceremonies were canceled or held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commencement ceremonies also were the first held outdoors at Baylor since May 27, 1955, when graduation was held in what was then called Baylor Stadium (later renamed Floyd Casey Stadium).
"Amidst all the change in our students' lives, one thing hasn't changed. They are all Baylor Bears. They are united by that shared experience, and they have something to celebrate together," Livingstone said. "It's a unique time of life, and one worth celebrating our graduates' hard work and accomplishments to the fullest-even if that celebration was delayed for a year."
