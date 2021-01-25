The Farmer City Heritage Days planning committee is excited to announce the lineup for the 2021 Heritage Days festival.
On Friday, June 4, 2021, the platinum-selling, country band Parmalee, will be performing with more artists for that date to be announced later. Then on Saturday, June 5, the rock group Saliva will be taking the stage with Tantric, Alborn and One Vision.
General admission to the concerts is free to the public. Party pit tickets, which is the section closest to the stage, are available on each date and are both on sale now at farmercityheritagedays.com. Tickets are Buy One / Get One Free through February 28, 2021!
