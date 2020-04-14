Advanced Technology Services (ATS) and OSF HealthCare are joining forces to address the critical need for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 14 hospitals throughout Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. As the need for additional protective face shields grew, OSF turned to another Peoria-based company, Advanced Technology Services (ATS), a leading supplier of industrial equipment maintenance, and repair, for a solution.
Through its network, ATS initially supplied OSF with 2,000 industrial-grade face shields, which can be too heavy for the average, everyday user. So the two organizations began working together to develop a lightweight, reusable, face shield.
After testing several prototypes, ATS began production of the face shields on April 7. Ultimately, it’s expected 15,000 face shields will be produced for use throughout the OSF HealthCare Ministry.
“This collaboration didn’t just solve a supply chain issue, but also made a significant improvement to the face shields we currently use, which are one-time use only. These new face shields have been designed to withstand the sterilization process, allowing them to be used multiple times, which is so important as we deal with the COVID crisis and need to provide the best protection for our Mission Partners on the front lines of care,” said Jim Mormann, CEO, Integrated Solutions, OSF HealthCare.
“We are proud to be able to do our part to support our local medical community and keep them safe,” said Mike Waltrip, ATS Vice-President of Operations.
