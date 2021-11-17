Family Reading Night
November 18 at 6:30-7:15 p.m. Come as a family to celebrate reading and the graduation of this year's 1000 Books Before Kindergarten finishers, finishing with a bedtime story. Register once for your family.
Baby Bounce
November 23 at 10:15-11:00 a.m. Baby Bounce features songs and rhymes to use at home, as well as a chance to socialize with others caring for little ones; no registration required.
Book Launch with Local Author Debbie Migit
Saturday, November 27 at 1-3 p.m. Meet local Christian Romance author, Debbie Migit, and purchase a signed copy of her newest book October Outlaw, officially out on November 30.
Letters to Santa
The librarians have Santa's address! Fill in the blanks of our letter template or write your own, and drop it off in the Santa Mailbox at the library. If you include your return address, he'll even write back! Available any time during the week of November 29 through December 4.
Happy Christmas at Home: Celebrating the Holiday, UK Style with Claire Evans
December 2 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Join former UK resident and lifelong Anglophile Claire Evans for a cultural tour of Christmas in Great Britain. She’ll be your culinary travel guide to what special food and drink appears at the holiday table, with authentic recipes to try at home. And it wouldn’t be a British Christmas without pantos, crackers, and the Christmas number one, so she’ll also talk about the traditions and cultural quirks essential to a proper British holiday. You’ll be fully prepared to eat, drink and be merry, UK-style! Registration required to receive the Zoom link.
For registration and more information about Library programs, visit www.mortonlibrary.org or call (309) 263-2200.
