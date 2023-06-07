The Deer Creek Baptist Church and the Deer Creek United Methodist Church will host a concert in Mischler Park on June 10 at 7 p.m. The Judith Montgomery Family will be featured at the event.

Root beer floats and popcorn will be provided. A freewill offering will be accepted. For further information on the singer, visit www.judithmontgomeryfamilyministries.com

In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Deer Creek Baptist Church.