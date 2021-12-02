The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has announced special evening tours of the Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site in Springfield are planned on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the holiday season through December 18, 2021.
Tours of the historic house, which has been decorated by 35 volunteers from the Springfield Civic Garden Club, will feature an opportunity to view decorations with 90 floral designs, including several wreaths and five trees. The floral designs incorporated more than 40 dried plants that are native to Illinois.
In addition to the regularly scheduled daily tours at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., the evening holiday tours will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Reservations are strongly encouraged due to capacity limits on tours and can be made through the State Historic Sites Springfield website or by calling the site at 217-782-6776.
All tours follow health and safety guidelines outlined by the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health, including distancing and wearing masks indoors. All tours are free, and donations in support of local historic sites will be welcomed.
The Dana-Thomas House, built between 1902 and 1904, is perhaps the best-preserved of architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Prairie Style” homes, with more than 400 pieces of specially made art glass and original furnishings.
The Dana-Thomas House will be closed Christmas Eve, December 24; Christmas Day, December 25; and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.
