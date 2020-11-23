Christine Vuskalns, 40-year alumni of Dee-Mack High School, recently was notified that she will be inducted into the University of Louisville (UofL) Army ROTC Alumni Council’s (ARAC’s) Army ROTC Hall of Fame.
COL Vuskalns (Ret.), graduated from Dee-Mack High School in1980, attended Western Illinois University for two years, and in 1984, graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in Communication Theory. She was commissioned into the US Army on May 12, 1984. She served honorably for the next 30 years, completing two deployments to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn. Her awards include the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal.
Vuskalns, the daughter of Mary and Karl Eschelbach (dec.), was informed of the honor by Timothy J. Pifer, president of UofL Army ROTC Alumni Council.
Pifer wrote, “It is my honor to inform you that you have been chosen to be inducted into the University of Louisville (UofL) Army ROTC Alumni Council’s (ARAC’s) Army ROTC Hall of Fame. Your name will be added to the Army ROTC Hall of Fame plaque on display in the Department of Military Science’s main corridor of Doughtery Hall on the Belknap Campus. Also, your picture, along with the past inductees, will be featured on the Army ROTC Alumni Council page of the UofL Alumni Association’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y4mbyrrm.
On November 20, 2020, photos of inductees will be featured during a “Salute to Service” honoring active military personnel and veterans at a football game between the University of Louisville and Syracuse University. The photos will be shown on the electronic scoreboard.
Vuskalns is married to Oskar Vuskalns, a former Army Ranger, who went on to serve their local community of Beech Grove, IN as a teacher and a three-season sports coach. The Vuskalns have four adult children and two grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.