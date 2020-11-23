Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.