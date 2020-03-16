Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Arbor Management will be providing curbside pickup lunches for Morton school students and younger siblings who are 1 year-old or older. The service will run Monday through Friday, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.
Arbor Management will provide a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the following day in the same pickup. The meals are free to all children regardless if they do not have a free/reduced lunch meal plan. Parents do not have to be present. Students can walk-up to door for pickup.
Arbor Management would like all who may be interested in this lunch pickup, to sign up by calling (309) 284-6330. This will help Arbor prepare the number of meals needed. It is encouraged to sign up. However, no child will be turned away if they did not.
There will be 2 pickup locations.
One Location will be at Jefferson School. Pick up will be at the gym doors on Adams Street for the Grundy, Jefferson, Bethel and Lincoln students.
The second location will be at Morton High School’s Bertha Frank Auditorium doors for the Lettie Brown, Morton High School, Bethel, and Morton Junior High School students.
Bethel students can choose whichever location is closer to their home.
If a child who is 1-year old or older, is need of a meal who does not attend one of the school locations listed, call 284-6330.
Although Arbor Management can’t specify what will be served for each meal, the meals will comply with the same nutritional guidelines set by the federal government for school lunches.
