The League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria and the Fondulac District Library will be sponsoring a candidate forum for the Republican primary candidates in the 17th Congressional District. The forum will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. in the library at 400 Richland St., East Peoria, in the Levee District.
Both candidates have been invited, Bill Fawell and Esther Joy King. Written questions will be accepted from the audience.
The winner of the March Republican primary will likely face Democrat incumbent Cheri Bustos in November.
The event is free, and the public is invited to attend to meet the candidates and submit questions to the moderator.
The League is a non-partisan, issues oriented, volunteer, member-directed organization committed to open, responsive and effective government brought about by informed, involved citizens, with membership open to both men and women in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. For more information, go to www.lwvgp.org.
