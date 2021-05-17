Hopedale, IL – Honoring the life of Lori Walsh, Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC) dedicated the Lori Walsh Memorial Garden on Friday, May 7, 2021. Located just outside of the Hopedale Wellness Center’s main entrance, the garden was created in memory of Lori, who was an Administrative Support Specialist at the Hopedale Wellness Center from 2008-2017. During her time at HMC, Lori’s impact could be felt not only at the Wellness Center, but also throughout the entire campus.
During the dedication, Emily Whitson, COO shared, “Lori was more than a dedicated employee, she was a colleague, friend to so many, and passionate about living the best life she could each day. There was no better way to honor her than to plant this garden.”
Passionate about recycling and interacting with others, Lori enjoyed being involved in her community and giving back in any capacity she could. Lori was an original member of the HMC “Green Team” that worked with recycling initiatives on campus. In honor of this, HMC recently re-established their campus wide recycling initiative, naming it the Lori Walsh Good Steward Program. The program currently focuses on the recycling of paper, plastic and cardboard on campus.
The garden can be found at the Hopedale Wellness Center, located at 222 NW Grove Street in Hopedale, IL. The garden is planted in memory of a life so beautifully lived, and a heart so deeply loved.
