What began as an exuberant day on April 14, 1865 for a president and a nation weary of war, ended suddenly and without warning by late evening when an assassin shot the president in Ford’s Theatre and altered the course of American history.
You’re invited to join the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and Ford’s Theatre for a conversation about the historic theater during a special Facebook LIVE! event on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Central time.
ALPLM Lincoln Historian Christian McWhirter will be joined by Sarah Jencks and David McKenzie from Ford’s Theatre to expand the conversation beyond the assassination to learn more about the theater and its unique history.
To watch this Facebook LIVE! event, please go to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Facebook page. Then open the page at the appointed time and scroll to the post highlighting the live event. Once you’re there, simply click on the image and watch the live video stream.
