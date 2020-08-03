The Morton Chamber of Commerce has opened registration for volunteer shifts for this year’s Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz, a re-imagining of the 54th Morton Pumpkin Festival.
At past Pumpkin Festivals, over 2,000 volunteers gathered to host festival events, experiences and food venues. In 2020, gatherings will look different than prior years, but giving back to the community continues to be the guiding principle for Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz.
For those looking to feed their festival food cravings, they will have the opportunity to pick up some of their pumpkin favorites at the Pumpkin Drive Thru at 161 Detroit Ave. On Saturday morning, the Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast tradition will also continue with a drive thru to be stationed at Jefferson Elementary School. Food available at these venues will be provided by local restaurants and vendors and prepared by this year’s volunteers.
With the changes this year, there will be fewer volunteer opportunities and shifts will be much smaller at the Drive Thru and Pancake Breakfast Drive Thru. To ensure volunteers’ and customers’ safety, volunteers will be required to wear face coverings, complete a health screening prior to their shift and follow additional guidelines from the Tazewell County Health Department. Those interested in signing up to volunteer can visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org/volunteer or contact the Chamber at (309) 263-2491.
The 2020 Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz will be held Wednesday, September 16 through Saturday, September 19, in thanks to our lead sponsor Nestle Libby’s, with several events and programs beginning in late August. The Morton Pumpkin Festival was named the Best of Peoria - Best Community Event once again this year. The Morton Pumpkin Festival generates resources to allow the Morton Chamber of Commerce to fulfill their mission to strengthen business and enhance community. While socially distancing, we are virtually connecting to give back and celebrate the Pumpkin Capital of the World. To learn more about Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org or call (309) 263-2491.
