Washington Park District presents the 2022 Washington Good Neighbor Days 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, June 4th at 7:30 AM. This event will feature our chip timed 5K and 1Mile races and are presented by Uftring Chevrolet-Washington.
The race will begin in front of Five Points Washington at 7:30AM. The entry fee for the 5K is $28 through May 1st, and $32 up until race day. Race day registration is $38. Registration includes an event performance running shirt to every registered runner. Packets will be available for pick up on Friday, June 3rd from 5:00-7:00pm and Saturday, June 4th from 6:00-7:00am at Five
Points Washington. Check in and late registration is available at Five Points Washington from 6:00-7:00 am on race day.
The 1 Mile Fun Run is an event for the entire family or for those individuals not wanting to compete in the 5K race. The route will follow the same path as the 5K event, but just before Dallas Road, the 1Milers will turn into the access road and complete an out-and-back course around Central School. The 1Milers will get an official time and use the same finish line as the 5K participants. Each participant will receive a t-shirt. This event will also start at 7:30am. The entry fee for the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk is $15 through May 1st, and $20 up until race day. Race day registration is $25.
In addition to our other races, kids 1-10 year olds can run races from 50M, ¼ Mile and ½ Mile. Kids Fun Runs take place at the finish line for Good Neighbor Days 5K events at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4th. Check in anytime during our packet pickup times or after 8:00 a.m. at the Good Neighbor Days 5K finish line near the Central School Bus Barn. Please park at Five Points
Washington or in the Central Intermediate School parking lot. Ages 8-10 will run/walk the ½ mile, ages 6 & 7 will run/walk ¼ mile, ages 5 & under will run/walk 50 meters. Parents can run/walk with their little ones up to age 5.
Register online for either race by visiting https://raceroster.com/events/2022/56097/good-neighbor-days
Proceeds from this event benefit the Washington Park District Foundation. For any questions please contact Brian O’Malley at the Washington Park District at
bomalley@washingtonparkdistrict.com or 309-444-9413.
