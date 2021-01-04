Nominated to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female U.S. Supreme Court Justice, was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn in by Chief Warren Burger on September 25, 1981. She served until January 31, 2006.
Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has noted that Justice O’Conner was known for her civic-mindedness. Over the course of her career she was concerned about the growing lack of understanding about the system of government and the disengagement that inevitably follows.
Black Partridge Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), literacy promotion efforts throughout 2020 included donating over two hundred books, supporting a tutoring program for children with dyslexia, and creating 320 homemade bookmarks for patients of the Children’s Hospital of Illinois.
NSDAR is a non-political service organization founded in 1890 and incorporated by an Act of Congress in 1896. Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than one million members, all of whom are direct-line descendants of the soldiers and patriots of the American Revolution.
Under the motto, “God, Home and Country”, the Daughters of the American Revolution have quietly and steadfastly continued for more than 125 years their mission of historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Black Partridge Chapter, NSDAR, includes members from Woodford and Tazewell counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.