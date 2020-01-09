Scouts BSA Troop 178 is holding its annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser on January 18, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the Morton United Methodist Church, 420 N. Tennessee Ave., Morton.
Advance tickets are available for $7 per person for adults, $5 for seniors (60+) and children, or $25 for a family of up to five. Cost at the door is $8 per person for adults, $6 for seniors (60+) and children, or $25 for a family of up to five. Carryout will be available.
Bids for the silent auction will be accepted from 4 -7:30 p.m. There will also be a bake sale all night. Anyone bringing a canned food donation will receive a free cookie or dessert from the bake sale table.
Proceeds from this annual fundraiser will help Scouts pay for summer camp, a 2020 trip to Cache Lake Camp in Canada, and other activities throughout the year. For advance tickets, contact a member of Troop 178 or call Jeff Hillyard at 309-613-2388.
