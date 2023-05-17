Sean Cain, who has served as president of Morton Buildings for the past two years, has assumed the role of chief executive officer of the corporation, representing the last step in a planned succession between him and outgoing CEO and current chairman of the board John Russell.
As president and CEO, Cain will be the senior executive of the company, overseeing day-to-day activities and shaping overall company strategy. He will also continue to serve on Morton’s board of directors.
“His deep understanding of Morton Buildings and the post-frame industry, combined with his strong academic training, provides Sean with a terrific foundation from which to lead our company,” said Russell. “He’s a great leader with enormous amounts of integrity and experience.”
In 1996, after completing a tour of duty in the U.S. Navy, Cain joined Morton’s Winfield, Kansas, construction center as a construction crew member beginning his nearly 27-year career with the organization. From there, he transitioned to sales and steadily progressed through his career in the field as a construction center manager and a regional manager, making stops in Iowa, Colorado and back to Winfield in 2005. In 2011, he was promoted to director of sales and moved to the corporate office in Morton, Illinois. From there he was promoted to vice president and general manager of field operations in 2013, earned his MBA from Bradley University in 2017 and was named president of the company in 2021. In 2022, he joined the board of directors.
“I am excited and grateful to the board of directors for the opportunity to lead Morton Buildings and continue adding to the success of our ESOP,” Cain said. “As we enter our sixth year of employee ownership, we find ourselves in an industry full of opportunities as well as challenges to overcome to achieve our potential. My job is to execute our strategy by prioritizing initiatives and aligning the resources necessary to continue the 120-year success of our company.”
Russell will assume a new role as executive chairman and continue to serve as Morton’s chairman of the board, a position he has held since 2015. He will also lead an internal group that will oversee the company’s acquisition strategy reporting to Cain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.