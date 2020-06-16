Grimm graduates from Bradley, accepts assistant position at ISU

Elizabeth Grimm, daughter of Ann Banks and Morton High School graduate of 2016, has accepted a graduate assistantship at Illinois State University in the mathematics department after earning her Bachelor’s degree at Bradley University last month.
During her short time at MHS, Elizabeth was recognized as the Art Student of the Year and won the Congressional Art Award, but she was profoundly influenced by Mrs. Rosie Durand in MHS’s math department and was inspired to pursue a degree in the field. After graduating from MHS with honors, Elizabeth attended Illinois Central College and earned an Associate’s degree in mathematics, and especially enjoyed exploring differential equations and advanced calculus with Dr. Phil Harris.
Awarded with a Presidential Scholarship, Elizabeth attended Bradley University and studied both mathematics and art history. Mentored by Dr. Tony Bedenikoeic and Dr. Mathew Timm, Elizabeth completed and presented a senior project entitled “Dimensional Extensions of the Art Gallery Problem”.
She was a member of the Student Advisory Council, a Global Scholar, and an academic tutor. Elizabeth graduated Magna Cum Laude and is excited to earn her graduate degree from Illinois State University and become a mathematics professor.
