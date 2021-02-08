More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the Dean's List for the 2020 fall semester. Among those named were the following area students:
Jacob Andres of Washington (College: Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Accounting), Addison Bennett of Morton (College: College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing), Connor Bernitt of Metamora (College: College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Biomedical Engineering), Sydney Billimack of Metamora (College: College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing), Sloane Eggenberger of Mackinaw (College: College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Biomedical Engineering), Josephine Hermann of Washington (College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Human Physiology), Robert Kessler of Metamora (College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Cinema), Kaylee Lichtenstein of Morton (College: College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Biomedical Engineering), Cole Ludolph of Morton (College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Pharmacy Interest), Jeremiah Poppen of Germantown Hills (College: College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Biomedical Engineering), Grant Reed of Washington (College: Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Business Direct Admission), Abigail Richards of Morton (College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Neuroscience), Allison Vastine of Morton (College: College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing), and Jaden Wadas of Eureka (College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: History).
About the University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is one of the nation's premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.
Iowa is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America's top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.