Multiple locations of Midwest Food Bank (MFB) are sending Disaster Relief to support the victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Flooding from major storms hit Eastern Kentucky Thursday, July 28, with some areas receiving eight to ten inches of rain. Flash flooding and mudslides caused death, and great property and infrastructure damage. The region is bracing for more rain.
On Saturday, July 30, a box truck of food and a semi-load of bottled water left MFB Normal and went to Chavies, KY. The need for water was greater than the semi-load. The volunteer driver returned to the remote MFB distribution location of Fairfield, IL, and took another semi-load of bottled water.
Two semi-loads of family food boxes will be going to Hazard, KY, this week from MFB Morton. On August 2, a load of water left MFB Georgia to go to Hazzard. These have been requested by one of MFB’s Disaster Relief partners, The Salvation Army. MFB locations in Peoria and Georgia are preparing further loads, and MFB anticipates providing ongoing relief.
There will be volunteer opportunities to support MFB Disaster Relief. Check the MFB Morton web page for details and to sign up at midwestfoodbank.org/locations/morton-il.
“MFB already serves counties in this area through remote distribution,” says Lisa Martin, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Morton. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the people affected in this disaster.”
Family food boxes have enough shelf-stable food to feed a family of four for four to five days. Midwest Food Bank is a front-line supporter of The Salvation Army, and can have relief on the road within 24 hours of a request.
For those who wish to help, financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims. To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate.” On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.
Midwest Food Bank has 12 locations, including 10 in the U.S. and one each in East Africa and Haiti. For more information about Midwest Food Bank, please visit their website at midwestfoodbank.org.
Midwest Food Bank (“MFB”) is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) charity. As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. Our vision is to provide industry-leading food relief to those in need while feeding them spiritually.
