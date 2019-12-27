Even though it is cold outside, there is still a chance to get involved in gardening. The University of Illinois Extension offers webinars that help everyone learn more and inspire us to prepare for spring.
Four Seasons Gardening webinars are taught by horticulture experts and can be attended from the comfort of your own home computer or phone. The classes are live and attendees can ask questions of the presenters. They are also recorded and can be reviewed at any time.
The winter series includes the following topics:
Planning your Garden for Seed Saving, January 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
This year, instead of deciding in the fall that you want to save seeds for planting, plan your garden around it! Join Illinois Extension, Horticulture Educator Gemini Bhalsod in a webinar to learn important concepts and techniques for seed saving, such as open pollination and variety isolation to get the best quality seeds for your garden! They will also discuss harvesting and seed storage.
Sowing of Seeds, January 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Learn how to start some types of seeds outdoors this winter. Join Illinois Extension, Horticulture Educator Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle in a webinar to learn important concepts and techniques for winter sowing seeds outdoors as a cost-effective way of growing your own seedlings for your garden.
Colorful Conifers, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Get ready to add “shock and awe” to your landscape all season long with colorful conifers of all sizes. Did you know some conifers change colors through the seasons? Working with all-yearlong foliage color can be challenging. Martha Smith, Horticulture educator will show you how to re-think your landscape to bring out the best foliage display!
Register at go.illinois.edu/fourseasons.The U of I Extension, Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit offers the webinars for free. Some counties may also have the option to attend a viewing at the local Extension office. If that is of interest to you, contact your nearest Extension office to inquire. For additional Extension events and information visit https://extension.illinois.edu/fmpt.
