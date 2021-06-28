With Illinois reaching Phase Five of its Restore Illinois plan, the Peoria Irish Fest – Erin Feis organizers have confirmed their cultural festival will definitely take place August 27 – 29 in Peoria’s Riverfront Park.
“We’ve been working full steam ahead all year, hoping that circumstances would evolve to let us proceed,” said Event Co‐Chair John Martin. “We’re all excited, relieved, and thankful to be able to present a full fest for our guests’ enjoyment.”
The Peoria Irish Fest is the largest Illinois Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Tickets at the door will cost $13, with a three‐day Event Pass for $30. Discounted tickets are available online now, and kids under 12 are always free.
