Events of this year have reinforced the critical mission of Midwest Food Bank (MFB) and partnering non-profits in the effort to alleviate hunger. MFB pleased to announce a unique online musical performance to fight hunger and malnutrition with proceeds supporting Midwest Food Bank East Africa.
Local composer, David Getz, is making a video recording of the world premiere of “Ruth: The Musical” available to the public for an online fundraising event for MFB East Africa. In addition, an exclusive 60-minute “Composer’s Q & A” forum will be available. Discussion guides will be provided for those individuals or small groups who wish to enjoy the video performance together.
“It’s a blessing to announce this online experience on the anniversary of the world premiere of ‘Ruth: The Musical’,” says Getz. “I’m thankful for this opportunity to raise funds and awareness for Midwest Food Bank East Africa.”
The musical will be presented on YouTube, available Friday, September 11, through Sunday, September 13, 2020. The presentation is free. Donations to Midwest Food Bank will be welcome. An exclusive “Composer’s Q & A” forum will take place on Saturday, September 12 for a donation of $20. Participants will have the opportunity to talk with Getz and lead performers from the show via Zoom. The forum will include a discussion of the making of the show over several years, its meaning, and the performers experiences in the arts.
“There is a strong link between the story of ‘Ruth’ and the mission of MFB East Africa,” says Jada Hoerr, Development Director of Midwest Food Bank. “We’re honored to partner with David on this enriched viewing experience.”
Since the premiere of “Ruth: The Musical” in 2018, Getz has composed orchestral scoring for the entire work. The fully staged and orchestrated live production will be rescheduled to 2021 in the Central-Illinois area.
David Getz has taught orchestra at Morton High School, his alma mater, since 2012. He’s also the conductor of the Central Illinois Concert Orchestra. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Illinois Wesleyan University with a Bachelor’s in Music Education in 2012. He has performed many of his original works with his ensembles over the years, and in May of 2015, his “String Quartet No. 1” was premiered by the Boston String Quartet. Getz began sketching songs for “Ruth” in November of 2011, and the entire writing process took the next seven years to complete. Learn more at https://theruthmusical.com.
Midwest Food Bank has 11 locations, including nine in the U.S., and one each in East Africa and Haiti. Its mission is to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. Learn more at midwestfoodbank.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.