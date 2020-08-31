Midwest Food Bank is preparing to send disaster relief to help victims of Hurricane Laura. Early morning last Thursday, the hurricane made landfall near Cameron, LA, with winds of 150 mph. High water levels from storm surged into coastal areas and posed a risk of flooding and tornadoes inland.
Family food boxes were already being prepared in Midwest Food Bank locations in Morton, Normal and Peoria the day the hurricane made landfall. This came on the heels of MFB’s response to COVID-19 relief with 80 truckloads of disaster relief that went to locations across the United States.
As a first responder for The Salvation Army, Midwest Food Bank can have relief on the road within 24 hours of a request. They have been restocking their shelves and purchasing necessary products. There will be a sustained need for the foreseeable future for volunteers to fill the boxes. Opportunities to volunteer will be on the Facebook page of each location. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/MidwestFoodBank.PeoriaDivision/.
“We have been given another opportunity to live out our mission of sharing the love of Christ,” says Monica Scheuer, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Peoria. “We are thankful to send them support in addition to our prayers.”
For those who wish to help, financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims. To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate”. On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.
Midwest Food Midwest Food Bank has 11 locations, nine in the United States, and one each in East Africa and Haiti. Its mission is to share the love of Christ, by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. For more information, go to midwestfood.org.
