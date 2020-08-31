The following local students have been named to the Western Illinois University spring 2020 semester Dean’s List for their exemplary academic performance:
Tyler Dale Perry, Alexandria M Prill and Grace E Springer, all of Delavan; Gabrielle Lauren Cairncross, of East Peoria; Jacob Edward Carnicle, of Mackinaw; Grace Chanez Howard and Erika K Walschaert, both of Morton; Ryan L Albright, Alexandra K Bassen, Hannah Jayne Biggs, Cheyenne A Dewitt, Alexis M Epkins, Emily Faith Graham, Autumn Breeann Hyatt, Rajat Kapoor, Dalton James Moss, Samantha N New and Jacob William Weyhrich, all of Pekin; Briona L Vore, of South Pekin; Emma Grace Dayhoff, Kaylee M Hietter, Lauren Anne Jenkins and Hailey Jean Tranchitella, all of Washingtno; Cole S Delap and Brody L Mitchell, both of Metamora.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
