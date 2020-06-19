Mayor Kaufman announced that he has received the resignation of Craig Hilliard from his position as Chief of Police of the Village of Morton, effective June 30, 2020.
The Village of Morton thanks Chief Hilliard for his 37 years of loyal and dedicated service to the Village of Morton, and wishes him well in retirement. A special meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on Monday June 22, 2020, for action by the Board of Trustees on the nomination by the Mayor of Deputy Chief Jason Miller to the position of Chief of Police for the Village of Morton. Please visit the Village’s website, www.morton-il.gov, for information on public participation in Monday’s meeting.
