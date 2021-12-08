On Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m., the children of the Deer Creek Baptist Church will present the Christmas pageant, “The Greatest Treasure”.  This event was postponed in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.  Christmas refreshments will be served following the pageant in the fellowship hall.  The Deer Creek Baptist Church is located at 207 N. Main Street, Deer Creek, Illinois.  For further information, contact Pastor Steven Evans at 217-686-0100.